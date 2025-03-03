AndrosLand presents brand new EP ‘Ниточки карми’ (‘Threads of Karma’)

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Kyiv-based artist Oleg Andros has released a new EP, “Ниточки карми” (Threads of Karma), from his project AndrosLand, which includes three songs. The EP is quite genre-blending, featuring Ukrainian and English vocals that mix rap, pop-rock, and electronic elements. Notably, the synths on the title track were recorded live.

Note that AndrosLand was also featured on our mega compilation “Electronic Resistance” from 2022.

The lyrics to “Ниточки карми” were written by Olesya Mamchych and Elizaveta Zharikova. Elizaveta currently serves in the Armed Forces of Ukraine as a combat medic, while Oleg is also an officer. The title song explores the theme of finding hope in situations that seem hopeless at first glance, such as in times of war.

Oleg adds: “The song is about my feelings when the war seems to go on forever, but we have to find the strength to live and fight. ‘Threads of Karma’ is originally a song and a poem by Elizaveta Zharikova. The lyrics came to my attention in 2024. I thought it would be interesting to rap them and, for the sake of purity of the experiment, only listen to Elizaveta’s melody afterward. I wrote my own melody, added Olesya Mamchych’s chorus to Liza’s lyrics, and included a little bit of my own poetry.”

Recording this new EP has not been an easy task, Oleg says. “I am grateful to fate that in the middle of my travels with the Armed Forces of Ukraine, I managed to record a new release. Special thanks to Leonid Zhdanov and Nata Hrytsenko from the band Casa Ukrania, who recorded the vocals. I recorded the rest of the material during my vacations at Soncesvit Studio.”

The EP includes three bonus tracks on Bandcamp, featuring the song “Crimson Dawn (Hope)”, a collaboration with The Silence, Iryna Babanina, and Semiase. The remixes were produced by Ihor Dubovoy.

<a href="https://androsland.bandcamp.com/album/nytochky-karmy-ep-2025">Nytochky Karmy (EP 2025) by AndrosLand</a>

