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Josh da Costa has released the music video for “Shireen,” the final advance track from his solo debut album, “New Wave Graveyard”, out July 24 via Stones Throw. The video, directed by Ambar Navarro, draws on 80s horror movies.

Da Costa describes “Shireen” as telling two stories at once: “the feeling of relief after almost breaking up with someone and deciding to stay together – and also sex crazed zombies having an orgy in hell.” For the video, he devised a concept inspired by “bizarre music and sleazy sexy glammy druggy outsiders,” casting the title character Shireen as an alluring woman awaiting her date – and prey. Director Ambar Navarro said the character “targets victims who have powers/talents she absorbs,” adding that many of her references came from B-movie horror films such as “Creepshow.”

“New Wave Graveyard” runs 11 tracks: “Skygirl,” “Proving Me Right,” “Cordelia,” “Shireen,” “Tissues,” “Hospital Clown,” “After Your Heart,” “Slip By,” “Sleepy Babe,” “96 Year Old Girl” and “Beach In The Rain.” The album cover art is by Robert Beatty.

<a href="https://joshdacosta.bandcamp.com/album/new-wave-graveyard" target="_blank" rel="noopener">New Wave Graveyard by Josh da Costa</a>

Da Costa said “New Wave Graveyard” follows a period of “getting close to people and getting torn between the types of pleasure and discomfort all of that brings. Breaking people’s hearts but mostly your own. And remaining excited about not just falling in love but staying in love.” Da Costa will perform at the Stones Throw 30th anniversary show on October 16 at the Lodge Room in Los Angeles.

About Josh da Costa

Josh da Costa is a musician and DJ who hosts the Confusing Mix show on NTS Radio, where he draws on records from Brussels micro-labels, Flying Nun Records favorites and leftfield post-punk. On “Shireen,” he mixes power pop, My Bloody Valentine and Shoes influences. “New Wave Graveyard,” his solo debut album, is released July 24, 2026 via Stones Throw.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com

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