And Also The Trees play eleven shows in the UK, the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany from 20 September to 5 October 2026 behind “The Devil’s Door”.

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And Also The Trees play eleven shows in the UK, the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany between 20 September and 5 October 2026, in support of the UK post-punk group’s album “The Devil’s Door”, released on 27 February 2026 through the band’s own AATT imprint. The run opens at the Castle And Falcon in Birmingham and closes at Nachtleben in Frankfurt, with seven of the eleven dates in Germany. Tickets are listed on the band’s official site.

The autumn dates follow three July appearances as special guests of The Cure at the Festival de Nîmes in France, and a spring run through Belgium, France and Greece that Side-Line covered when the album was detailed in January.

“The Devil’s Door” carries eleven songs and completes a trilogy recorded by the group’s current five-piece line-up, following “The Bone Carver” (2022) and “Mother-of-pearl Moon” (2024). The band mix orchestral guitar lines, soundtrack-style arrangements and dark jazz rhythms, drawing on newsreel footage, oil paintings and British and European folklore. Belgian violinist Catherine Graindorge guests on the record, alongside Colin Ozanne’s clarinet. The band’s press material describes the album as “a quiet storm of a record that is by turns filmic, poetic and intense, with an undercurrent of dark psychedelia”.

It is available on LP, CD and digital. The opening track and lead single, “The Silver Key”, was issued with a video directed by Sébastien Fait Divers and shot at night along the Thames near Westminster Bridge.

<a href="https://andalsothetrees.bandcamp.com/album/the-devils-door" target="_blank" rel="noopener">The devil’s door by And Also The Trees</a>

And Also The Trees autumn 2026 tour dates

20 September 2026 – Birmingham (UK) – Castle And Falcon

24 September 2026 – Nijmegen (NL) – Doornroosje, Paarse Zaal

25 September 2026 – Brussels (BE) – Le Botanique

26 September 2026 – Liège (BE) – Reflektor

27 September 2026 – Oberhausen (DE) – Kulttempel, with special guest Catherine Graindorge

28 September 2026 – Hannover (DE) – Lux

30 September 2026 – Detmold (DE) – Stadthalle Detmold

1 October 2026 – Berlin (DE) – Bi Nuu, with special guest Catherine Graindorge

3 October 2026 – Coesfeld (DE) – Fabrik

4 October 2026 – Hamburg (DE) – Logo

5 October 2026 – Frankfurt (DE) – Nachtleben

The touring line-up is Simon Huw Jones (vocals), Justin Jones (guitar), Paul Hill (drums), Grant Gordon (bass) and Colin Ozanne (clarinet and other instruments). Catherine Graindorge, who plays violin on the album, joins the band as special guest at the Oberhausen and Berlin shows.

About And Also The Trees

And Also The Trees formed in 1979 in the village of Inkberrow, Worcestershire, England, around brothers Simon Huw Jones (vocals, lyrics) and Justin Jones (guitar), with Graham Havas on bass and Nicholas Havas on drums. Early demos reached The Cure, who took the group on tour in 1980, 1981 and 1984. Robert Smith produced the self-released mini-album “From Under The Hill”, and Lol Tolhurst produced the 1983 debut album “And Also The Trees”.

“Virus Meadow” (1986) paired dense guitar arrangements with pastoral and pagan lyrics, and was followed by “The Millpond Years” (1988), “Farewell To The Shade” (1989) and “Green Is The Sea” (1992). “The Klaxon” (1993), “Angelfish” (1996) and “Silver Soul” (1998) moved toward a more urban, 1950s-inflected palette of twanging guitars, brass and organ. After a quieter stretch the band returned with “Further From The Truth” (2003), “(Listen For) The Rag And Bone Man” (2007) and the acoustic reworkings collection “When The Rains Come” (2009). “Hunter Not The Hunted” (2012) took them to Ukraine, Romania, Lithuania and Japan, and back to The Cure’s stage for three nights at London’s Hammersmith Apollo in 2014.

Paul Hill joined on drums in 1997; Grant Gordon and Colin Ozanne complete the current five-piece. The thirteenth album “Born Into The Waves” arrived in 2016, after which the band moved to self-releasing through their AATT imprint with “The Bone Carver” (9 September 2022) and “Mother-of-pearl Moon” (23 February 2024). The documentary “Slow Pulse Boys: The Story of And Also The Trees” appeared in 2024, and the group featured on “Resurgence“, the 7CD post-punk boxset issued by Alfa Matrix in January 2025. They have released sixteen studio albums. Touring has stayed continuous across that stretch, from the Swiss and Italian dates of 2025 through the March 2026 shows in Belgium, France and Greece; the autumn run is their second European leg behind “The Devil’s Door”.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com

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