July 23, 2026

AMP Industrial Festival returns to Montreal for a 2nd edition

Bernard - Side-Line Staff July 22, 2026

AMP Industrial Festival returns to Montreal’s Foufounes Electriques for a 2nd edition on October 9 to 11, 2026, following a lineup-heavy 2025 debut.

AMP Industrial Festival Montreal poster
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AMP Industrial Festival is coming back to Montreal for a second edition, running October 9 to 11, 2026 at Foufounes Electriques, according to festival listings and the event’s organizers, AMP Industrial Events.

The dates are confirmed through the festival’s Bandsintown listing, which places the 2026 run at Foufounes Electriques in Montreal from October 9 through 11. The festival’s own website, amp-festival.com, is currently offline for maintenance.

Pat, who handles outreach for AMP Industrial Events, told Side-Line the festival drew a strong contingent of European attendees last year and that the organizers are open to doing interviews ahead of the 2026 edition.

2026 lineup by day

  • Friday, October 9: Echoberyl, Denuit, Mercy Girl, Laura Krieg, Automelodi, The City Gates
  • Saturday, October 10: Chrom, ESA, Ivardensphere, Frontal Boundary, The Marquis Is Dead, Digital Poodle, Creature
  • Sunday, October 11: Statiqbloom, Synapscape, Darkrad, Anarchotech, Some Became Hollow Tubes, S:CAGE, Grief Debt, Property Violator

The bill also includes DJ sets from Désordres Sonores, Fleshbot, LCEDP, Anatema, Kasey Riot, Razorgrrl, Mickey Dagger, Davidé, Draris, Neo Edo, Gengis Dhan, LVX x Pat Ze Blue, Melody x Insomniac, Jhnnai and Uriel, with visuals from VJs Tind, Melesul3, Création Ex Nihilo and Bjenski. The 2026 edition is sponsored by L’Au-Delà Diabolik and Berlin.

What the first edition looked like

AMP Industrial Festival’s debut ran October 10 to 12, 2025, also at Foufounes Electriques, and expanded to 21 live performances across two rooms over three nights, spanning EBM, post-punk, coldwave, IDM, experimental and techno. Headliners included Kontravoid, Encephalon and Ayria, with other confirmed acts including Suicide Commando, Orphx, Ancient Methods, Iszoloscope, NNHMN, Vromb and Thisquietarmy, alongside a DJ program that ran deep into the early hours.

About AMP Industrial Events

AMP Industrial Events is a Montreal-based organization built around industrial, industrial techno, doomcore, rhythmic noise, IDM and ambient programming, and AMP Fest has functioned as its flagship gathering since the first edition in October 2025. That debut ran across two rooms at Foufounes Electriques, a multi-level venue that opened in 1983 and is regarded as Montreal’s oldest alternative music venue, hosting rock, metal, punk and electronic shows for more than four decades. Foufounes Electriques’ layout, with a main floor and separate concert rooms, has made it a fit for multi-stage events such as AMP Fest, and the venue returns to host the festival’s second edition this October.

Ticket details for the October dates have not been announced yet. Side-Line will follow up as AMP Industrial Events confirms ticketing for the 2026 edition.

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