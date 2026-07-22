Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

AMP Industrial Festival is coming back to Montreal for a second edition, running October 9 to 11, 2026 at Foufounes Electriques, according to festival listings and the event’s organizers, AMP Industrial Events.

The dates are confirmed through the festival’s Bandsintown listing, which places the 2026 run at Foufounes Electriques in Montreal from October 9 through 11. The festival’s own website, amp-festival.com, is currently offline for maintenance.

Pat, who handles outreach for AMP Industrial Events, told Side-Line the festival drew a strong contingent of European attendees last year and that the organizers are open to doing interviews ahead of the 2026 edition.

2026 lineup by day

Friday, October 9: Echoberyl, Denuit, Mercy Girl, Laura Krieg, Automelodi, The City Gates

Saturday, October 10: Chrom, ESA, Ivardensphere, Frontal Boundary, The Marquis Is Dead, Digital Poodle, Creature

Sunday, October 11: Statiqbloom, Synapscape, Darkrad, Anarchotech, Some Became Hollow Tubes, S:CAGE, Grief Debt, Property Violator

The bill also includes DJ sets from Désordres Sonores, Fleshbot, LCEDP, Anatema, Kasey Riot, Razorgrrl, Mickey Dagger, Davidé, Draris, Neo Edo, Gengis Dhan, LVX x Pat Ze Blue, Melody x Insomniac, Jhnnai and Uriel, with visuals from VJs Tind, Melesul3, Création Ex Nihilo and Bjenski. The 2026 edition is sponsored by L’Au-Delà Diabolik and Berlin.

What the first edition looked like

AMP Industrial Festival’s debut ran October 10 to 12, 2025, also at Foufounes Electriques, and expanded to 21 live performances across two rooms over three nights, spanning EBM, post-punk, coldwave, IDM, experimental and techno. Headliners included Kontravoid, Encephalon and Ayria, with other confirmed acts including Suicide Commando, Orphx, Ancient Methods, Iszoloscope, NNHMN, Vromb and Thisquietarmy, alongside a DJ program that ran deep into the early hours.

About AMP Industrial Events

AMP Industrial Events is a Montreal-based organization built around industrial, industrial techno, doomcore, rhythmic noise, IDM and ambient programming, and AMP Fest has functioned as its flagship gathering since the first edition in October 2025. That debut ran across two rooms at Foufounes Electriques, a multi-level venue that opened in 1983 and is regarded as Montreal’s oldest alternative music venue, hosting rock, metal, punk and electronic shows for more than four decades. Foufounes Electriques’ layout, with a main floor and separate concert rooms, has made it a fit for multi-stage events such as AMP Fest, and the venue returns to host the festival’s second edition this October.

Ticket details for the October dates have not been announced yet. Side-Line will follow up as AMP Industrial Events confirms ticketing for the 2026 edition.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)