DHI – The Idiot Parade (EP – D.H.I.)

Genre/Influences: Industrial, Electro.

Format: Digital.

Background/Info: Formed in the late 80s and having been mainly active during the 90s, Canadian Death And Horror Inc resurrected a few years ago and started to release their back catalog. The band even got signed to KK Records. The enthusiastic reactions incited front man Vicar to compose new songs, which have been released on this EP. The EP deals with a critical view of the narrow-minded society and people driven by denial ideologies.

Content: The EP features 2 sides; first you get 3 songs -including the previously released singles “Losing” and “Chosen Ruler” and taking off with the title song. Next you get 3 alternative versions of the 3 songs.

The title track is a heavy and rough piece of Industrial music carried by brutal sonic assaults and vocals reminding me of the rage of Marylin Manson. DHI has this typical and easily recognizable ‘Canadian sound DNA’, which is characterized by sophisticated, rough and hard Industrial music reminding me of early Skinny Puppy. The 3 last songs reveal ‘alternative’ edits, which have been empowered by furious guitar riffs, this way accentuating the Industrial sound.

+ + + : The new songs are more than simply a comeback, but clearly revealing a creative process from a project, which hasn’t lost its initial power and efficiency. The tracks have been meticulously elaborated with raw and rough sound treatments while the alternative edits have been empowered by a guitar boost. I like the 3 songs for their rage, complexity and simply their Industrial spirit. The title song is a great illustration of DHI’s talent and I can only encourage Vicar to move on.

– – – : I can’t say that there’s one single cut to throw away and I don’t see true minus points. DHI isn’t the most original nor innovative project in its genre, but on the other hand it’s an efficient and accomplished work.

Conclusion: If you like the good-old Canadian Industrial style, this new work by DHI will be a great surprise.

Best songs: “The Idiot Parade – Sardonic”, “Chosen Ruler – Shameless”, “Losing – Desolate”, “Losing – Mix V2”.

Rate: 8.

Artist: www.deathandhorrorinc.com / www.facebook.com/DHI-death-and-horror-inc-560328507342651