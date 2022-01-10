Suffering For Kisses – Love And Demise (EP – Suffering For Kisses)

Background/Info: American artist Tony D’Oporto aka ‘The Gnome’ is involved with multiple projects like Gnomes Of Kush, Gnome & Spybey, Crisis Actor ao. Last year he also started with Suffering For Kisses and has already released a number of productions including two albums. He now strikes back with six new songs, which in a way reminds me of the good-old mini-album format.

Content: Suffering For Kisses is not simply Dark-Wave, but definitely driven by something 80s, which even reminds me of The Cure for a few passages. There also is a minimal approach while other parts have something evasive. The delicate piano arrangements inject a subtle touch to the work. A few guests contributed to the work featuring a female singer on the last track and a guitarist on the instrumental “Innocence”.

+ + + : Tony D’Oporto has accomplished an interesting fusion between good-old Dark-Wave music with something extra melancholic on top. I like the delicate approach at “Relapse”. A great aspect of the work is Tony’s timbre of voice, which has something enchanting.

– – – : This work is easy going by, enjoyable to listen, but definitely not the best work from this artist. I’m missing a ‘master’ song.

Conclusion: Suffering For Kisses brings you music to relax and dream away.

Best songs: “Relapse”, “Tonight”.

Rate: 6½.

Artist: www.facebook.com/sufferingforkisses


