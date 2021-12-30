Ajna & Onasander – Canidia (Album – Winter-Light)

Genre/Influences: Dark-Ambient.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: “Canidia” resulted from the collaborative efforts between Chris F (Ajna) and Maurizio Landini (Onasander). Both artists are used to collaborating with other artists. This American-Italian work is inspired by Canidia, considered to be Rome’s first witch and often featured in the poems of Horace.

Content: The work takes off with an impressive and overwhelming composition revealing Industrial sound treatments adapted into an ambient perception. The work moves on this style, but still accentuating an anguishing and hostile atmosphere composed by electronic treatments and empowered by field recordings. Humming sound waves are joining in on top of crispy noises.

+ + + : The album features 7 tracks, which is a magic number in alchemy and the least I can say is that there’s a true sonic fusion between both artists. This work is an overpowering production characterized by devastating sound blasts, but still refined with subtle sound treatments. The Dark-Ambient sphere supports the songs and creates this tormenting feeling, which in a way perfectly symbolizes the theme of the work; this album sounds like being touched by the black magic of Canidia. The work also confirms the talent of both artists who became experienced ambassadors in the genre.

– – – : No real minus points at this work.

Conclusion: “Canidia” is an overwhelming Dark-Ambient production between two artists who’re clearly complementary.

Best songs: “Routing The Empusa”, “Demon Of Vengeance”, “Invoking Underworld Divinities”, “Whispering To The Fire”.

Rate: 8½.

Artist: www.facebook.com/onasander

Label: www.winter-light.nl / www.facebook.com/winter.light.1