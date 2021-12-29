Metal Disco – Rough & Dirty (EP – Werkstatt Recordings)

Genre/Influences: Electro-Wave, Minimal-Electro, EBM, Electroclash.

Format: Digital, CD, Cassette.

Background/Info: After having released the album “Techno Electronics 2015-2020” earlier this year Greek artist and label owner Toxic Razor strikes back with a new EP of his Metal Disco project.

Content: Metal Disco remains driven by the power and magic of good-old analogue equipment. The music is clearly evoking some distant although still inspiring 80s Electro-Wave. The songs are mixing different other influences like EBM while the main approach remains pretty minimal. All vocals have been sung in English.

+ + + : If you like the good-old analogue sounds, Metal Disco clearly is a project you’re going to like. Neither complexity nor tricks, but songs that go with the flow and the inspiration of the artist. I however like the somewhat more elaborated last song “Thrust” while “Rotten To The Core” is another attention grabber for the metallic sound treatments and cool extra effect on the vocals.

– – – : The tracks remain pretty short; each song is about approximate 3 minutes.

Conclusion: Metal Disco brings us back to the 80s and yet this project sounds refreshing.

Best songs: “Thrust”, “Rotten To The Core”.

Rate: 7½.

Artist: www.facebook.com/metaldiscomusic

Label: www.facebook.com/werkstattrecordings