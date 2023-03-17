Ajna – The Enigma Of Sirius (Album – Winter-Light)

Genre/Influences: Dark-Ambient, Cinematic.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: Active under the Ajna moniker, American composer Chris F. has composed an impressive number of works since 2013. This new album released by the end of 2022 deals with the connection between ancient tribes and civilizations with ‘extraterrestrials from the Sirius star system (Sirius A, B & C) anywhere from 5,000-10,000 years ago.’

Content: The debut part of the work brings a succession of overwhelming, ominous, sound atmospheres. It has been realized with field recordings and a sonic canvas of tormenting noises. I also notice haunting vocal effects accentuating the darkness and mystery emerging of the composition. We next get a few rather linear cuts until the last track which sounds like awakening evil forces.

+ + + : The debut part reveals 4 outstanding pieces with a strong visual appeal. This is how Dark-Ambient and obscure Cinematic music have to sound and Ajna excels in this heavy feeling. All the different elements these tracks have been made by are excelling in torment but I especially want to mention “Contact With Cosmological Entities” for the ghost-like vocal effects.

– – – : After the exceptional debut part the tracks are more stagnating becoming a bit monotonous.

Conclusion: I especially recommend the debut part of the album revealing the most poignant and frightening tracks ever composed by Ajna.

Best songs: “Contact With Cosmological Entities”, “Hypergeometric Portal”, “Secrets Of The Dogon”, “The Place Of Departed Souls”.

Rate: 8.

