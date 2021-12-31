Vaev – Drømmenes Spejl (Album – Winter-Light)

Genre/Influences: Cinematograpic, Dark-Ambient.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: Vaev is a Danish solo-project, unleashing its official debut work on Winter-Light. Vaev (‘web’ in English) has been inspired by personal depression, the music being a perfect cure to give it a place. Notice by the way the album has been mastered by Peter Andersson (Raison d’Être).

Content: The sound universe of this artist has something pretty intimate, this feeling being accentuated by sounds reminding me of the melancholia of cello and the solemnity of trumpet. The sphere has something pretty Cinematographic although also Dark-Ambient like for the hostile passages.

+ + + : I like the obscure reverie of this work and especially both debut tracks are excellent. The atmosphere reflects sadness, but still a kind of abyssal sensation. “Fornægtelse” is another noticeable cut for its visual strength leading the listener to face his darkest demons. The album is also characterized by an ‘authentic’ touch through the ‘classical’ sounds of cello, trumpet and guitar.

– – – : The album reveals heights and lows, but globally speaking this is a promising debut.

Conclusion: Depression and internal struggles have been a perfect inspiration –and cure, to accomplish this Dark-Ambient opus.

Best songs: “Harpokratesprotokollen”, “Glemmebøgerne”, “Fornægtelse”.

Rate: 7.

Label: www.winter-light.nl / www.facebook.com/winter.light.1



