Vaev – Drømmenes Spejl (Album – Winter-Light)

December 31, 2021 Inferno Sound Diaries

Genre/Influences: Cinematograpic, Dark-Ambient.  Format: Digital, CD.  Background/Info: Vaev is a Danish solo-project, unleashing its official…

Genre/Influences: Cinematograpic, Dark-Ambient. 

Format: Digital, CD. 

Background/Info: Vaev is a Danish solo-project, unleashing its official debut work on Winter-Light. Vaev (‘web’ in English) has been inspired by personal depression, the music being a perfect cure to give it a place. Notice by the way the album has been mastered by Peter Andersson (Raison d’Être).

Content: The sound universe of this artist has something pretty intimate, this feeling being accentuated by sounds reminding me of the melancholia of cello and the solemnity of trumpet. The sphere has something pretty Cinematographic although also Dark-Ambient like for the hostile passages. 

+ + + : I like the obscure reverie of this work and especially both debut tracks are excellent. The atmosphere reflects sadness, but still a kind of abyssal sensation. “Fornægtelse” is another noticeable cut for its visual strength leading the listener to face his darkest demons. The album is also characterized by an ‘authentic’ touch through the ‘classical’ sounds of cello, trumpet and guitar.    

– – – : The album reveals heights and lows, but globally speaking this is a promising debut. 

Conclusion: Depression and internal struggles have been a perfect inspiration –and cure, to accomplish this Dark-Ambient opus. 

Best songs: “Harpokratesprotokollen”, “Glemmebøgerne”, “Fornægtelse”.

Rate: 7.

Artist:

Label: www.winter-light.nl / www.facebook.com/winter.light.1


Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Alternatively you can also donate using Cryptocurrency if you want to donate just once.

  • Bitcoin
  • Ethereum
  • Tether
Scan to Donate Bitcoin to 3J5Y7wgsZYFciSdagE14vaxyDQXx7Cn97b

Donate Bitcoin to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin

Scan to Donate Ethereum to 0x65278F4b39184BC97FAf225209C786C4A0B451ed

Donate Ethereum to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum

Scan to Donate Tether to 0x5e2aCAa3B527b9adc11Dc2c6759D2938a6fBf17D

Donate Tether to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether




Tags:

You may have missed

30 Years Of Journalism – Celebration Interview with Bernard Van Isacker (Side-Line & Alfa Matrix): ‘Consider Us As An Incubator For Talents’

December 30, 2021 Inferno Sound Diaries
Coil's final album 'The New Backwards' re-released with 8 additional tracks as an extended 3LP/2CD edition

Coil’s final album ‘The New Backwards’ re-released with 8 additional tracks as an extended 3LP/2CD edition

December 30, 2021 bernard
Dirk Serries (Vidna Obmana) returns with all new collaborative album in January: 'Island On The Moon'

Dirk Serries (Vidna Obmana) returns with all new collaborative album in January: ‘Island On The Moon’

December 30, 2021 bernard
Post-punk act Chiron (ex-Ikon) to release all new album in January: 'The Sun Goes Down'

Post-punk act Chiron (ex-Ikon) to release all new album in January: ‘The Sun Goes Down’

December 29, 2021 bernard
The Italian Electropop duo Zero A.D. launches all new album, 'Consistency', via Space Race Records

The Italian electropop duo Zero A.D. launches all new album, ‘Consistency’, via Space Race Records

December 29, 2021 bernard