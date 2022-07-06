Ajna – Mors Ultra (Album – Cyclic Law)

Genre/Influences: Dark-Ambient.

Format: Digital, 2CD.

Background/Info: New-Yorker (USA) Chris F. has already released an impressive number of productions under the Ajna moniker. He worked together with labels such as Petroglyph Music, Reverse Alignment, Cryo Chamber, Winter-Light and Cyclic Law. “Mors Ultra” which can be translated as “Beyond Death” or “Death No More” features twenty-three tracks.

Content: If you’re already familiar with Ajna you’ll recognize the familiar, ominous, sphere created by cold and icy sound treatments. Multiple sound effects have been put on top, sometimes moving crescendo until reaching an ultimate point of fright and torment.

+ + + : One of the essential aspects of the work is the visual strength of the composition. I think it’s an essential condition when listening to this kind of music. The work features endless little sound details which you can (re)discover by using headphones. Ajna creates a sphere of pure oppression which is mainly coming through at “Tunnel Experience”, “The Enigmatic Doorway”, “Quantum States” and “Stargate”.

– – – : All tracks can’t convince me but that’s because of the extended tracklist. I guess it’s not a point for Ajna fans.

Conclusion: Ajna explores afterlife transposing the experience into dark sounds.

Best songs: “Tunnel Experience”, “The Enigmatic Doorway”, “Quantum States”, “Stargate”, “Beyond Death”, “Enhanced Sensitivity”.

Rate: 8.

Label: www.cycliclaw.com / www.facebook.com/cycliclaw