Agent Side Grinder released ‘The Choir’ on Metropolis Records on 13 November 2026, their first new single since 2023 and a signing to the US label.

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Swedish electronic post-punk trio Agent Side Grinder released the single “The Choir” on 13 November 2026 via Metropolis Records. It is the band’s first new original single since “Jack Vegas” (2023) and their first release on the American label following their signing to it.

“The Choir” was produced by Jimmy Monell, who has also worked with Kite and Emmon, and was recorded at Agent Side Grinder’s own studio in northwestern Stockholm. The track addresses the power of words and how quickly they can spread, multiply and take on a life of their own.

Agent Side Grinder have also announced a new EP for March 2027, which the band say will eventually form part of a double EP release.

<a href="https://agentsidegrinder.bandcamp.com/album/the-choir" target="_blank" rel="noopener">The Choir by Agent Side Grinder</a>

European tour with Then Comes Silence in January 2027

Agent Side Grinder will join fellow Swedish band and Metropolis Records labelmates Then Comes Silence for eight co-headlining European dates in January 2027, with further live activity planned for spring 2027.

Tour dates:

8 January 2027 – Hamburg, Molotow (Germany)

9 January 2027 – Detmold, Owls N Bats Festival (Germany)

10 January 2027 – Oberhausen, Kulttempel (Germany)

12 January 2027 – Chambéry, Brin de Zinc (France)

13 January 2027 – Liège, Deux Ours (Belgium)

14 January 2027 – Hannover, Lux (Germany)

15 January 2027 – Aarhus, Train (Denmark)

16 January 2027 – Copenhagen, Hotel Cecil (Denmark)

About Agent Side Grinder

Agent Side Grinder formed in Stockholm in the late 2000s, founded by Peter Fristedt and Johan Lange. Vocalist Emanuel Åström joined the band in 2017, after which the group released the albums “A/X” (2019) and “Jack Vegas” (2023), developing a sound built on analogue electronics, driving rhythms and dark melodies within Sweden’s electronic post-punk scene.

Side-Line has previously covered the band’s back catalogue, including the first clear-vinyl pressing of ‘A/X’ in 2024, and Beborn Beton’s use of an Agent Side Grinder remix on their own single in 2025. The band’s influence has also reached younger acts, with groups such as Molchat Doma and Boy Harsher citing Agent Side Grinder as an influence.

“The Choir” is Agent Side Grinder’s first release under the Metropolis Records deal, ahead of the January 2027 tour with Then Comes Silence and the EP due in March 2027.

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