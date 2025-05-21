Beborn Beton release remix single ‘American Girls (Agent Side Grinder Remix)’ ahead of new EP – Out now

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

German synth pop trio Beborn Beton have unveiled their latest single, “American Girls (Agent Side Grinder Remix)”, in advance of the digital-only EP “Stars [Remixed]”, scheduled for release via Dependent Records on June 27, 2025.

The remix, crafted by Swedish post-punk electronic outfit Agent Side Grinder, is available now for streaming and purchase via Bandcamp. The release coincides with Beborn Beton’s current North American tour, which runs through late May 2025.

The full digital EP “Stars [Remixed]” will include six reinterpretations of tracks from the band’s recent releases “To the Stars” and “A Worthy Compensation”.

“The track ‘American Girls’ soon emerged as a fan favourite from ‘To The Stars’, and whilst on tour, we felt the urge to push the track beyond its original limits,” vocalist Stefan Netschio explains. “We reached out to Johan from Sweden’s Agent Side Grinder, whose work we admire for its post-punk drive and electronic precision. The collaboration resulted in a compelling fusion of German synthpop and Swedish post-punk, transforming ‘American Girls’ into a track that resonates on the dance floor.”

Beborn Beton North America Tour 2025:

21 May – Dallas, TX – Three Links (+SITD)

22 May – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall (+SITD)

23 May – Austin, TX – Elysium (+SITD)

24 May – San Francisco, CA – Neck of the Woods

28 May – Seattle, WA – Mechanismus Festival

29 May – Denver, CO – HQ

30 May – Santa Ana, CA – La Santa

About Beborn Beton

Founded in 1989 in Germany, Beborn Beton consists of Stefan Netschio (vocals, lyrics), Stefan Tillmann (keys, drums), and Michael B. Wagner (keys). The trio initially self-released three cassette albums before issuing their debut full-length “Tybalt” (1993) and follow-up “Concrete Ground” (1994). They later joined the same label roster as Wolfsheim and De/Vision.

International success followed with albums such as “Nightfall” (1996), “Truth” (1997), and “Fake” (1999). Their 1997 single “Another World” became a club hit in North America, prompting the release of the compilation “Tales from Another World” (2002) and a subsequent U.S. tour with Apoptygma Berzerk.

After a lengthy hiatus, Beborn Beton returned with “A Worthy Compensation” in 2015 on Dependent Records. The trio followed up with “Darkness Falls Again” in 2023.

