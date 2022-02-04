Aesthetische are back with an all new album – For fans of Front 242, Delerium and FLA

Exactly one year ago Asthetische released the – very well-received – “Overflow” EP (available here on Bandcamp). Our main reviewer Inferno Sound Diaries back then wrote this about the EP: “If this EP is meant as an appetizer to welcome a new album, then it can only become a smasher!”

Well, that smasher is out now: “Rvprty”. On “Rvprty”, which holds 10 solid tracks, the two Brazilian electronic producers Fab Viscardi and Gui Pires offer a solid upbeat clubby sound signature merging modern electro production skills with banging EBM sequences and catchy icy melodies. It looks like they kept their promise!

You can immediately download the new “Rvprty” album right here and exclusively first on Bandcamp.

For this album the band worked with Dutch underground vocalist Lis Van den Acker on “Back To Life” and also offers a cover-version of the Swiss 80´s cult band Deo Cadaver’s “Blind Oracle”. The cover was personally authorized by Daze Dasen & Marco Marchi themselves and sees the track performed in a new old school EBM style.

You can check out and download the album right below. Warmly recommended!

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/rvprty">rvprty by AESTHETISCHE</a>

If you didn’t check out the band’s “Overflow” EP, then do it below.

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/overflow-ep">Overflow EP by AESTHETISCHE</a>