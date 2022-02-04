Lhetargija – Raganas Macekle (Album – Noisefabrik)

Genre/Influences: Experimental, Dark-Ambient, Minimal-Electro, Ethereal.

Format: Digital.

Background/Info: Lhetargija is a female solo-project from Latvia active since 2010. Raganas Mācekle has composed eight tracks for this new opus.

Content: This album clearly sounds as the offspring between different influences and genres. It for sure reflects elements of Ambient and Cinematographic music, but there also is a more Experimental input achieved with minimal sound treatments and field recordings. On top of the composition, I also noticed more meditative sounds like flute and guitar while vocal parts inject an Ethereal dimension.

+ + + : The main strength of this work is the originality; you can’t really label Lhetargija as one specific and established style. It’s a true osmosis between different genres, which can be mainly reduced to Experimental, Dark-Ambient and Ethereal. The last part of the album is for sure the most convincing one. I like the ghost-like vocal passages.

– – – : I’m not as convinced by the more Experimental side of the composition, which undermines the more artistic, Ethereal element.

Conclusion: “Raganas Macekle” is a difficult recording although revealing a true potential.

Best Songs: “Sterne Frau”, “Apprentie Sorcière”, “Pilsētas Likums”.

Rate: 6½.

Artist: www.facebook.com/groups/940063883216193

Label: www.pharmafabrik.com / www.facebook.com/pharmafabrik.recordings