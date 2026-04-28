April 28, 2026

Alfa Matrix announces 32-track Front 242 tribute ‘Recovery >For You< 2’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff April 28, 2026
Alfa Matrix announces 32-track Front 242 tribute 'Recovery For You 2'
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Alfa Matrix will release the 32-track Front 242 tribute “Recovery >For You< 2” on June 19, 2026. The Front 242 tribute compilation appears as a digital album and 2CD edition, with artists from Alfa Matrix and its Spleen+ division reworking material from the Belgian cult EBM act.

Four tracks are available now: Kant Kino’s “Operating Tracks”, Krystal System’s “Headhunter”, The Breath Of Life’s “No Shuffle”, and AD:keY’s “Never Stop”.

About this new Front 242 tribute

The album follows the first Alfa Matrix Front 242 tribute “Recovery >for you<“. This time we find renditions by Implant, Aesthetische, Kant Kino, Krystal System, Nigra Nebula, Neikka RPM, Cubic, Frontal Boundary, To Avoid, Diffuzion, Aiboforcen, Llumen, Lovelorn Dolls, Cut.Rate.Box, Circumpolar, Armageddon Dildos, The Breath Of Life, The Names, Komor Kommando, Acylum, Star Industry, The Psychic Force, Alien Vampires, Darkness On Demand, C-Lekktor, First Aid Tech, AD:keY, Technoir, Digital Factor, and Elektroklänge.

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The digital pre-order is available via Bandcamp and the Alfa Matrix webstore.

About Front 242

Front 242 started in Aarschot, Belgium in 1981. Daniel Bressanutti and Dirk Bergen launched the project first. Patrick Codenys and Jean-Luc De Meyer joined in time for “Geography” in 1982, and Richard Jonckheere, better known as Richard 23, followed in 1983.

The band’s first single was “Body to Body” in 1981. By 1984 Front 242 had signed to Wax Trax! in Chicago, and “Take One” became their first U.S. release. “No Comment” followed in 1984, “Official Version” in 1987 and “Front by Front” in 1988.

Front 242
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Front 242 continued with “Tyranny >For You<” in 1991, then “06:21:03:11 Up Evil” and “05:22:09:12 Off” in 1993. A hiatus followed, before the four core members reunited in 1997 with Tim Kroker on drums for the live setup. “Pulse” arrived in 2003.

Alfa Matrix, which had in the meantime release the band’s side-projects then started to release anniversary editions and vinyl reissues.

The band’s live career ended with the “Black Out” farewell run with the gig on January 25, 2025 at Ancienne Belgique in Brussels being the band’s final show.

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