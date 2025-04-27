Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Swedish electronic music veterans The Mobile Homes will perform in Tallinn at the newly renovated concert club Privé on Saturday, October 4, 2025. This exclusive show outside Sweden will feature a special guest appearance by Finnish synthesizer act Sekret Teknik. Tickets are available through Piletilevi and Biļešu Serviss.

The Mobile Homes, active since 1984, made a comeback with the release of “Trigger” (2021) and “Tristesse” (2023).

Currently, The Mobile Homes perform only a limited number of concerts annually, mostly in Sweden. The Tallinn performance offers Estonian fans a rare opportunity to experience a live set spanning four decades, featuring songs from early releases such as “Hurt” and “Afraid” to recent tracks like “Via Dolorosa” and “Throne.”

The lineup includes founding members Hans Erkendal (lead vocals) and Patrik Brun (keyboards/vocals), along with former Kent member Markus Mustonen (keyboards/vocals), who has since joined The Mobile Homes.

The evening’s special guest, Sekret Teknik, will bring a set of modern synthwave, post-punk disco, techno, and EBM. The band’s sound has been described as a dystopian soundtrack from a fictional past, blending 1980s cyberpunk aesthetics with sci-fi references and robotic vocals.

Fans can listen to The Mobile Homes on Spotify and explore Sekret Teknik’s music here.

About The Mobile Homes

The Mobile Homes formed in 1984 in Stockholm, Sweden. The founding members are Hans Erkendal and Patrik Brun.

Their 1990 debut album “Hurt” garnered national television and radio attention, and the follow-up “Nothing But Something” solidified their position at the top of the Swedish synthpop scene with tracks like “Afraid” and “Love to Be Loved.” Synthpop Fanatic for instance stated, “No one does melancholic synthpop quite like The Mobile Homes.”

The album was followed by “Nothing But Something” (1991), which included standout tracks “Afraid” and “Love to Be Loved.”

Throughout the 1990s and 2000s, the band continued to release albums such as “Meanwhile” (1994), “The Mobile Homes” (1998), and “Today Is Your Lucky Day” (2006).

Their studio catalogue now includes eight full-length albums. Over the years, their records have been produced by members from Kraftwerk, Nitzer Ebb (Bon Harris), and Kent. The Mobile Homes previously supported Laibach on Scandinavian tour dates, and their music has been featured in a Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) commercial.

After a period of limited activity, they returned with “Trigger” (2021) and “Tristesse” (2023), showcasing a refined sound while maintaining their signature style.

