A Perfect Error – Midnight Wire (Album – Re:Mission)

Genre/Influences: Minimal-Electro, Body-Pop.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: This is the debut album by A Perfect Error. The project is driven by Canadian artist Cory Gorski who you might know from Volt 9000.

Content: It’s hard to define the sound of this project. It definitely sounds into Electronics and minimalism. The rhythm remains slow. The tracks have been progressively built up but always remaining minimalistic. You’ll also notice a passage with saxophone creating a film-noir sensation. The vocals are calm and like accompanying the music.

+ + + : The least I can say is that this album is original and still a challenge. It’s Electronic music you can easily listen to and even close your eyes to dream away. I like the global minimalism the songs have been made of.

– – – : It sounds however a bit linear and that’s maybe because there’s no real outburst.

Conclusion: I’m not entirely convinced and yet this project has something fascinating which I hope will explode at further productions.

Best songs: “Love And Other Chemicals”, “The Math between us”.

Rate: 6½.

Artist: www.facebook.com/aperfecterror.music

Label: www.facebook.com/remissionentertainment