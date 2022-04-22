Side-Line exclusive video premiere: A Perfect Error offers first video/single ‘Straightline’ from debut album ‘Midnight Wire’

April 22, 2022 bernard

The first single from the debut full length album “Midnight Wire” by A Perfect Error…

Side-Line exclusive video premiere: A Perfect Error offers first video/single'Straightline' from debut album'Midnight Wire'

The first single from the debut full length album “Midnight Wire” by A Perfect Error is out now on Re:Mission Entertainment: “Straightline”. The excellent single “Straightline” goes hand in hand with a video which we can premiere today!

For this project Toronto based songwriter Cory Gorski (Volt 9000, VHS Nightmares) shifts gear into the world of dark pop. You can check the new single below!

The “Midnight Wire” album – mastered by Martin Bowes – will be out on May 27th as a download, but also on CD digipak (100 copies) and as a very limited cassette release (also 100 copies). You can order your copy right now from Bandcamp.


Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Alternatively you can also donate using Cryptocurrency if you want to donate just once.

  • Bitcoin
  • Ethereum
  • Tether
Scan to Donate Bitcoin to 3J5Y7wgsZYFciSdagE14vaxyDQXx7Cn97b

Donate Bitcoin to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin

Scan to Donate Ethereum to 0x65278F4b39184BC97FAf225209C786C4A0B451ed

Donate Ethereum to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum

Scan to Donate Tether to 0x5e2aCAa3B527b9adc11Dc2c6759D2938a6fBf17D

Donate Tether to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether




Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Side-Line exclusive video premiere: A Perfect Error offers first video/single 'Straightline' from debut album 'Midnight Wire'

Side-Line exclusive video premiere: A Perfect Error offers first video/single ‘Straightline’ from debut album ‘Midnight Wire’

April 22, 2022 bernard
She 1 · Him 2 releases cover of Bowie's 'Fame' feat. Steven Siebold (Hate Dept./Pigface)

She 1 · Him 2 releases cover of Bowie’s ‘Fame’ feat. Steven Siebold (Hate Dept./Pigface)

April 21, 2022 bernard
French coldwave act AinsophAur returns with 'Chants de Ruines' EP

French coldwave act AinsophAur returns with ‘Chants de Ruines’ EP

April 21, 2022 bernard
Argentina based Soviet Net Label pays a YouTube tribute to The Cure tonight

Argentina based Soviet Net Label pays a YouTube tribute to The Cure tonight

April 21, 2022 bernard
Greek post-punk act Lefki Symphonia releases all new video 'Me Mia Kravgi / With a Scream'

Greek post-punk act Lefki Symphonia releases all new video ‘Me Mia Kravgi / With a Scream’

April 21, 2022 bernard