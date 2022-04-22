Side-Line exclusive video premiere: A Perfect Error offers first video/single ‘Straightline’ from debut album ‘Midnight Wire’
The first single from the debut full length album “Midnight Wire” by A Perfect Error…
The first single from the debut full length album “Midnight Wire” by A Perfect Error is out now on Re:Mission Entertainment: “Straightline”. The excellent single “Straightline” goes hand in hand with a video which we can premiere today!
For this project Toronto based songwriter Cory Gorski (Volt 9000, VHS Nightmares) shifts gear into the world of dark pop. You can check the new single below!
The “Midnight Wire” album – mastered by Martin Bowes – will be out on May 27th as a download, but also on CD digipak (100 copies) and as a very limited cassette release (also 100 copies). You can order your copy right now from Bandcamp.
