Re:Mission Entertainment launches label compilation – name-your-price – and it’s a good one !

Oklahoma City based fine darkwave label Re:Mission Entertainment has released a name-your-price label compilation with all proceeds from this release going back into the label to fund future releases.

On the compilation we find 18 bands including Bara Hari, Shhadows (feat. Reiya), A Perfect Error, Dedalos (feat. May Rei), Fact Pattern, Dead Voices On Air, Dread Risks, Black Agent, Mentallo & The Fixer, :Waijdan:, Sidewalks And Skeletons (with Cashforgold), Snowbeasts, SET, Reign Of Roses, The Mystic Underground, Suffer Ring, Dracula Party and SØLVE.

Included are previously unreleased tracks by Reign Of Roses, The Mystic Underground and Snowbeasts along with remixes by ESA: Electronic Substance Abuse, Grendel, Blak Emoji and more.

Next to the download compilation you also have the option to get 1 of 100 copies of the compilation on CD and 1 of 50 Silver Logo t-shirts.

Check the compilation out below.

<a href="https://remissionentertainment.bandcamp.com/album/2022-label-compilation">2022 Label Compilation by Re:Mission Entertainment</a>

And below are the previous compilations launched since 2019 when the label started.

<a href="https://remissionentertainment.bandcamp.com/album/2021-label-compilation">2021 Label Compilation by Re:Mission Entertainment</a>

<a href="https://remissionentertainment.bandcamp.com/album/2020-label-compilation">2020 Label Compilation by Re:Mission Entertainment</a>