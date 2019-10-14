‘a-ha The Movie’ premiere and new Norwegian concerts announced

(Photo by a-ha.com) Premiering on Thursday November 26th, 2020 at 6 pm at the Colosseum movie theatre in Oslo is “a-ha The Movie”.

The movie – directed by Thomas Robsahm and Aslaug Holm – follows the band over a period of four years, telling the full story of how three young men followed their impossible dream of becoming Norwegian pop stars. You will get both a close look behind the scenes today and and a new visit to this 35-year-and-counting long adventure tale.

When Take On Me reached number one on Billboard in the US in 1985 the dream came true. Or did it? The band was not prepared for what the success would bring, including tension between the three members Morten Harket, Magne Furuholmen and Paul Waaktaar. How do they see their legacy and future today?

2 extra concerts following the premiering

Coïnciding with this event are 2 shows at the Oslo Spektrum on the 27th and 28th of November, 2020. A limited amount of tickets for the movie premiere can be bought with a purchase of a Spektrum ticket. The movie ticket also gives you access to a fan convention on Saturday November 28th, featuring Thomas Robsham and a few other prominent guests.

This long weekend will mark the end of the ‘Hunting High & Low’ tour.

About Thomas Robsahm

Thomas Robsahm (born 1964) has extensive experience in the Norwegian film industry. Starting out as a young actor in Svend Wam’s “Five days” in August in 1973, he has since built himself a career as one of Norways most prolific writer-directors and producers, working in both short and feature films, as well as documentaries and television series’.

He made his directorial debut with the short “The Gun Club” in 1987. His debut as a feature film director came with the action-filled crime-drama “Rebels with a Cause” in 1992, and was the first of many successful films, both fiction features and documentaries, directed by Robsahm – such as the feature lenght documentary “The Mosquito” (1996), the award-winning “S.O.S.” (1999) and “Modern Slavery” (2009), as well as his contribution to the portmanteau film “Utopia – Nobody is Perfect in the Perfect Country” (2002). Robsahm also worked for the youth division of the Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation NRK from 1993 to 1994, and has also directed several music videos for popular Norwegian bands.

He established his own production company Speranza Film AS in 1995 (now co-owned by director Margreth Olin), and has since also produced numerous feature and documentary films for other directors, in addition to his own films – including critically acclaimed, award-winning and audience favorites such as “Thrane’s Method” (Unni Straume, 1998), “My Body” (Margreth Olin, 2002), “It´s Hard To Be A Rock´n Roller” (Gunhild Asting, 2006) and “The Angel” (Margreth Olin, 2009)

Robsahm has also served as commissioning consultant for feature films at the Norwegian Film Institute. He is currently running Oslo Pictures with Dyveke Bjørkly Graver.

About Aslaug Holm

Aslaug Holm (born 1965), is a director and cinematographer recognized for her distinctive, personal style and was the cinematographer and editor of one of the most successful and acclaimed documentaries ever to be theatrically released in Norway, “Cool & Crazy” (2001).

She also directed “The Rich Country” (2006), following Jens Stoltenberg in the time leading up to him being elected Prime Minister in September of 2005. The film was awarded the FIPRESCI-award at the Tromsø International Film Festival (TIFF), where it also had its premiere.

Her most notable film is “Brothers” (2015). The film premiered at CPH:DOX, and received the Best International Feature Documentary Award at Hot Docs in 2016. The same year she also received the National Film Award Amanda for Best Director.

donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $2 $5 $10 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 2 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.