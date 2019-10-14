Italian noise-rock duo OvO signs to Artoffact Records

The Italian noise-rock duo OvO has signed with Toronto-based label Artoffact Records. The duo, who have previously released with UFOMammut’s label Supernatural Cat, will release the band’s tenth full-length “Miasma” on February 7th. A full European tour will follow.

About the new label deal, band founder Bruno Dorella said, “after many albums on DIY labels, we felt it was time for something more structured, something to face the new music biz without losing our punk attitude. We finally stepped into Artoffact, which seemed perfect for its proven attitude and balance between heavy music and synthpunk.”

Based in Ravenna, Italy, OvO was formed in 2000 by Stefania Pedretti and Bruno Dorella, and to date have released nine albums and many EPs, splits, and one-off singles. Their latest was the 2016 DioDrone release “Creatura”. The band has performed at festivals on nearly every continent, and have toured extensively, with the likes of Lightning Bolt, Zu, and many others.

Below you can listen to the band’s most recent output.

