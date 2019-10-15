Camouflage sees ‘Methods Of Silence’ re-released in a 30th anniversary limited edition on November 1st

To mark the 30th anniversary of the Camouflage album “Methods Of Silence” via Bureau B, the band opened up the archives to assemble a special bonus edition including a wealth of rare and unreleased recordings including demos, US 12″ mixes, rough mixes and extended versions. The release will be issued as a limited to 500 triple LP sets and 1,500 double CDs.

Founded in the southern German city of Bietigheim-Bissingen by Heiko Maile, Oliver Kreyssig and Marcus Meyn in the year 1984, the band Camouflage scored an unexpected international hit with their debut album “Voices & Images” in 1988. One of the tracks in particular, “The Great Commandment”, went on to become a classic of the synth pop genre.

Their sophomore album “Methods Of Silence”, released just a year later, was an even bigger success. The band produced the record in Brussels, working on the songs with Dan Lacksman (Telex).

Here’s what the band released for the 30th anniversary release of their debut album “Voices Images”:

