Official full trailer a-ha’s ‘True North’ film now available

Sony Music Entertainment Premium Content and Trafalgar Releasing today launched the Official Full Trailer for a-ha’s forthcoming film “True North”, the accompaniment to their new studio album of the same title. “True North” will be released in select cinemas worldwide on Thursday 15 September, with the album following on Friday 21 October.

This film will also include a special behind-the-scenes featurette, exclusive to cinemas.

In the trailer, we hear a-ha’s Magne Furuholmen explain “‘True North’ is a letter from our home to the world. It was kind of inspirational to look at this as a performance inside a film, that would somehow have a narrative connected to what these songs were about.”

Watch the official full trailer right here.