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6YPAH is a Slovenian/Italian duo releasing their debut album here. It appears to be a conceptual work inspired by the early years of the Soviet space program and the space race with the USA.

The duo crafted this six-track album primarily using analog equipment. The opening track immediately transports us to a bygone musical era, perfectly matching the album’s concept. Clear Krautrock influences are evident, with the psychedelic guitar taking center stage. Gradually, a balance develops between guitar and electronics, with the warm analog textures adding further depth. The music consistently evokes a sense of nostalgia, at times leaning toward an ’80s aesthetic and even incorporating touches of Wave-Pop. Vocals are present throughout, although they serve more as an additional layer than as the main focus of the compositions.

This strikes me as the kind of album that truly benefits from a visual component, allowing its concept to unfold to its fullest. It is a highly commendable debut that will especially appeal to a discerning audience. (Rating:6½).

Listen to “Vedno S Tabo”:

<a href="https://finalmuzik.bandcamp.com/track/vedno-s-tabo" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Vedno S Tabo by 6YPAH</a>

About 6YPAH

6YPAH is a Slovenian duo formed in Nova Gorica in 2009 by singer and keyboardist Jani Toplak and guitarist and bassist Giorgio Multineddu. The project calls itself “transboundary,” pairing Slovenian songwriting with a base that stretches across the nearby Italian border into Gorizia. 6YPAH mixes synthwave with krautrock and 1970s and 1980s German electronic influences, and sings in Slovene.

The duo self-released its first recording, “Electronic Visions Across The Border” (CDr, catalog RSSCD02), in 2023. 6YPAH then signed to Final Muzik for “Prozorno Mesto,” a concept album inspired by the Soviet Buran space program and the space race with the United States. Bandcamp lists the release date as 7 April 2026, while Discogs dates the release to 2025. The album was recorded and mixed at Resounding Sounds Studio in Gorizia, Italy, and mastered by Gregor Zemljic in Ljubljana, Slovenia. Guitarist Matteo Birsa performs a guest solo on “Vedno S Tabo.” The album’s limited CD edition is capped at 200 copies, tying this release to the duo’s ongoing work built around analog synthesizers and Cold War-era imagery.

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