Nitzer Ebb plans US tour – here are the dates

Nitzer Ebb has announced that they’ll be performing two legs of a U.S. tour this year – the first in May and then again in September. McCarthy and Harris will be joined onstage by original founding NEP members David Gooday and Simon Granger.
Nitzer Ebb 2019 tour dates
U.S. [First Leg]
- 05.09 – Paradise Rock Club – Boston MA
- 05.10 – Elsewhere – Brooklyn NY
- 05.11 – SAT (Societe des Arts Technologiques) – Montreal QC
- 05.12 – Theatre of the Living Arts – Philadelphia PA
- 05.14 – Danforth Music Hall – Toronto ON
- 05.15 – Baltimore Soundstage – Baltimore MD
- 05.17 – The Oriental Theater – Denver CO
- 05.20 – The Orpheum – Tampa Bay FL
- 05.21 – Terminal West – Atlanta GA
- 05.24 – The Ground at Space – Miami FL
- 05.25 – Numbers – Houston TX
- 05.26 – Trees – Dallas TX
EUROPE
- 05.30 – Primavera Sound – Barcelona, Spain
- 05.31 – Nuits Sonores 2019 – Lyon, France
- 06.07 – Wave Got Treffen 2019 – Leipzig, Germany
- 06.30 – Val de Rock – Chessy, France
- 07.20 – Amphi Festival – Cologne, Germany
- 08.03 – Bergfest – Thale – Germany
- 08.04 – Dekmantel Festival – Amsterdam, Netherlands
- 08.17 – W-Fest – Amougies, Belgium
- 08.24 – Infest 2019 – Bradford, United Kingdom
U.S. [Second Leg]
- 09.19 – The Mohawk – Austin TX
- 09.20 – Metro – Chicago IL
- 09.21 – St. Andrew’s Hall – Detroit MI
- 09.23 – VENUE – Vancouver BC
- 09.25 – Neumos – Seattle WA
- 09.26 – Wonder Ballroom – Portland, OR
- 09.27 – Slim’s – San Francisco CA
- 10.05 – The Regent Theater – Los Angeles CA
EUROPE
- 10.25 – Soundedit Festival – Klub Wytwórnia – Łódź, Poland
- 11.17 – La Machine – Paris, France
- 11.18 – La Laitrie – Straßburg, France
