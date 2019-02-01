Nitzer Ebb plans US tour – here are the dates

Nitzer Ebb has announced that they’ll be performing two legs of a U.S. tour this year – the first in May and then again in September. McCarthy and Harris will be joined onstage by original founding NEP members David Gooday and Simon Granger.

Nitzer Ebb 2019 tour dates

U.S. [First Leg]

05.09 – Paradise Rock Club – Boston MA

05.10 – Elsewhere – Brooklyn NY

05.11 – SAT (Societe des Arts Technologiques) – Montreal QC

05.12 – Theatre of the Living Arts – Philadelphia PA

05.14 – Danforth Music Hall – Toronto ON

05.15 – Baltimore Soundstage – Baltimore MD

05.17 – The Oriental Theater – Denver CO

05.20 – The Orpheum – Tampa Bay FL

05.21 – Terminal West – Atlanta GA

05.24 – The Ground at Space – Miami FL

05.25 – Numbers – Houston TX

05.26 – Trees – Dallas TX

EUROPE

05.30 – Primavera Sound – Barcelona, Spain

05.31 – Nuits Sonores 2019 – Lyon, France

06.07 – Wave Got Treffen 2019 – Leipzig, Germany

06.30 – Val de Rock – Chessy, France

07.20 – Amphi Festival – Cologne, Germany

08.03 – Bergfest – Thale – Germany

08.04 – Dekmantel Festival – Amsterdam, Netherlands

08.17 – W-Fest – Amougies, Belgium

08.24 – Infest 2019 – Bradford, United Kingdom

U.S. [Second Leg]

09.19 – The Mohawk – Austin TX

09.20 – Metro – Chicago IL

09.21 – St. Andrew’s Hall – Detroit MI

09.23 – VENUE – Vancouver BC

09.25 – Neumos – Seattle WA

09.26 – Wonder Ballroom – Portland, OR

09.27 – Slim’s – San Francisco CA

10.05 – The Regent Theater – Los Angeles CA

EUROPE

10.25 – Soundedit Festival – Klub Wytwórnia – Łódź, Poland

11.17 – La Machine – Paris, France

11.18 – La Laitrie – Straßburg, France

donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $2 $5 $10 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 2 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.