Full AD:keY and Rector Scanner back catalogue hits Spotify, Itunes and co

As we previously announced, AD:keY returns with brand new 10th anniversary album, but before that Alfa Matrix has now re-released the full back catalogue of AD:keY and Rector Scanner via Spotify, Itunes, Deezer, Amazon MP3 and other digital platforms.

Rector Scanner was the duo’s pre-AD:keY music project which is revealing a more synthetic atmospheric approach of electronic music offering a sort of encounter between Rene Nowotny’s EBM roots and other Kraftwerk-like minimal electro-synth influences.

You can follow both bands on Spotify as well to stay in the loop about further releases (or listen to their excellent back catalogue work).

If you prefer high quality downloads, then you can get these re-releases via Bandcamp (since a few weeks already).

<a href="http://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/shout-ep">Shout! EP by AD:KEY</a>

<a href="http://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/thema-nummer-eins-bonus-tracks-version">Thema Nummer Eins (Bonus Tracks Version) by AD:KEY</a>

<a href="http://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/thats-it-bonus-tracks-version">That’s It! (Bonus Tracks Version) by AD:KEY</a>

<a href="http://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/astrogator-bonus-tracks-version">Astrogator (Bonus Tracks Version) by AD:KEY</a>

<a href="http://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/anthropoz-n-bonus-tracks-version">Anthropozän (Bonus Tracks Version) by AD:KEY</a>

And here’s the Rector Scanner back catalogue!

<a href="http://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/world-wide-web-ep">World Wide Web EP by RECTOR SCANNER</a>

<a href="http://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/vocoder-bonus-tracks-version">Vocoder (Bonus Tracks version) by RECTOR SCANNER</a>

<a href="http://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/herzschlag-bonus-tracks-version">Herzschlag (Bonus Tracks Version) by RECTOR SCANNER</a>

<a href="http://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/komm-zu-mir-ep">Komm Zu Mir EP by RECTOR SCANNER</a>

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 2 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.