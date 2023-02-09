Belgian minimal electro act Metroland to release all new album ‘0’ on March 25th – new singles ‘1.0’ and ‘1.1’ available now

Mid 2022 Belgium’s minimal electro duo Metroland started the countdown with 2 different color 12inch vinyl versions of “4″, a 1st EP in a countdown (3, 2, 1…) series towards a new conceptual album, aptly called after the digit “0”. That new album will be released on March 25th via the Belgian label Alfa Matrix.

The new album will be out as download (available now as pre-order via Bandcamp), on CD and on solid blue vinyl (both versions are available now in pre-order via Alfa Matrix’ webstore). All formats will carry 12 tracks. Note that the pre-order of the vinyl includes the free “X” album CD as a bonus. This CD offers a a 75 minutes one-off, neatly consolidated into 5 mega mixes, each presenting one of their 5 studio albums. Note that that bonus CD is also available in a exclusive pre-order Metroland / 808 Dot Pop 4CD pack.

But before this album is being released, you can enjoy the all new singles “1.0” and “1.1”. As always with Metroland and their recurrent conceptual artistic approach, this EP is out simultaneously in two different versions each holding exclusive edits and remixes.

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/10-ep">1.0 EP by METROLAND</a>

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/11-ep">1.1 EP by METROLAND</a>

You can check the previous singles below (with “4.0” being available on two different vinyls, a transparent chrystal vinyl version and a red vinyl version).

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/20-ep">2.0 EP by METROLAND</a>

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/21-ep">2.1 EP by METROLAND</a>

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/30-ep">3.0 EP by METROLAND</a>

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/31-ep">3.1 EP by METROLAND</a>

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/40-ep">4.0 EP by METROLAND</a>