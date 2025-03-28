Zwaremachine launches ‘Waking The Night’ EP – Out now

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Zwaremachine is back with the “Waking The Night” EP, including remixes by Darker, StatiK SeKt, VV303 and Planktoon. The band will celebrate the release of the new single with a concert at De Mooie Molen in Roeselare Belgium today March 28th to kick off their 2025 “The Machine Comes Alive” EU and USA tour.

<a href="https://zwaremachine.bandcamp.com/album/waking-the-night-single-remix-ep">Waking The Night (SINGLE/REMIX EP) by Zwaremachine</a>

“Waking The Night” was the first song that was mixed for the upcoming 3rd full length Zwaremachine album and is a departure from their usual industrial/ebm sound. This song features the drumming of Dein Offizier who passed away in August 2023. The band was in the process of writing and recording songs for the new album at the same time that he was battling acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and wanted to honor him with this release.

The loss of Dein Offizier was devastating to the members of Zwaremachine and production on the album was delayed as they tried to figure out how to move forward as he had wished that they would continue no matter what. Zwaremachine dedicates this song to his memory.

Note that the “Waking The Night” will be available as a free download for a limited time from their Bandcamp page.

Below is the video for the title track.

