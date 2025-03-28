Corlyx – Purple Pain (Digital/CD/Vinyl Album – Out Of Line)

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

“Purple Pain” is the third official album by the American trio Corlyx. Now based in Europe, the group commutes between Italy and the UK and has packed no fewer than 19 songs into this double album.

The band’s influences and overall style continue in the vein of their previous opus, “Blood In The Disco”. It blends raw Pop elements with Post-Punk and Industrial, creating a true crossover sound carried by powerful choruses that invite you to sing along at the top of your lungs. Singer Caitlin Stokes delivers a sultry vocal performance, masterfully supported by Brandon Ashley and Davide Rocco. Chris Pohl (Blutengel) makes a guest appearance on one track, adding even more appeal to this release.

The combination of guitar work and electronic arrangements is particularly effective on this album. Personally, I have a soft spot for the second disc, which leans toward a darker sound, but overall, “Purple Pain” has a lot to offer. Corlyx is a band that continues to grow in name and reputation, and this album will undoubtedly contribute to that rise. (Rating:8).

Listen to “Zombie Kid”:

https://corlyx.bandcamp.com/track/zombie-kid-2

Inferno Sound Diaries See Full Bio I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents.

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)