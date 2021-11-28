Zwaremachine covers Ministry on new single, ‘Effigy’ – free download

Out now is the newest Zwaremachine single, “Effigy”, a Ministry cover. You can download the track right below.

Prior to this new cover version Zwaremachine bassist Dbot and vocalist Mach Fox used to perform the Ministry song together as Mach FoX in the mid 2000s. In 2021 Dbot provided a new instrumental track to use under the Zwaremachine flag.

Says the band: “We wanted to avoid a straight up cover version so Mach used his own singing style but with the detail that it had to have a RevCo covering Ministry vibe. Syn Thetic from the band Malice Machine added guitar to blend with the song’s synth heavy production.”

You can download the cover below.

<a href="https://zwaremachine.bandcamp.com/track/effigy-ministry-cover">Effigy(Ministry cover) by Zwaremachine</a>