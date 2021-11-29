Dutch electro post-punk act Model Depose releases final mini-album ‘Year Of The Plague’ and calls it quits

The Dutch electro post-punk act Model Depose has just released a new mini album titled “Year Of The Plague”. The album is also the final statement from the band as they throw in the towel.

“Year Of The Plague” refers to the major social changes in society and how people interact. Good to know though is that the title track was already completed before the pandemic struck worldwide. On the album we also find the track “How Can We Win” for which the band has collaborated with Black Lives Matters activist and writer Kimberly L. Jones.

“As a band, we were emotionally moved by the speech Kimberly posted on YouTube. We couldn’t look away and wanted to do something with this topic. It didn’t feel right to write a lyric from our perspective as a ‘white privileged’ band. And before we knew it, we had composed a track that, in our eyes, fits the lyrics and the emotion of the subject perfectly.”

The final trip

But the biggest news is that is the final testament for the band. The Model Depose members have decided not to write new music or go on stage anymore as they have different ambitions and with the current pandemic and the limitations that come with it, the band has not been able to find a form that suits the different band members’ needs.

Model Depose was part of the Groningen pop scene for at least twelve years. Their first release was an untitled EP, released in 2011 clearly inspired by dark new wave and electro from the 80ies and 90ies.

“We want to thank all the fans who have supported us and continue to do so for their enthusiasm and

energy. We also thank all (local) media that pay attention to Groningen talent for their stage. And we

have great respect for the stages and festivals that made it possible to bring our music to new

audiences. Thanks for this trip.”

Good luck guys! Here’s the band’s new and final EP which definitely is an end in beauty.