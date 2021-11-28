Retropop act M.U.N.T Connection launches ‘Come On, Johnny Boy’ remix single

M.U.N.T Connection was founded in June 2021 by Thierry Noritop (Stereoinsolo, ex-Stereo) from Paris / France and Ulf Müller (Projekt Ich, Tränenwelten, Mission Zanzibar) from Rosenheim / Germany. After having worked together on the 80s pop oriented songs “Sexy Silly Girl” and “Honey Cherie Honey” for Projekt Ich’s forthcoming second studio album, Thierry and Ulf decided to join forces for M.U.N.T Connection.

Out now is “Come On, Johnny Boy” (The Remix Edition) by M.U.N.T Connection. This is the second part from the first single and is out now via the German indie label Echozone.

The remix edition of “Come On, Johnny Boy” comes one month after the single was initially released. You’ll find remix versions by artists from South Africa, Spain, Netherlands, Sweden and Germany. Here’s the list: L_iGH_T (ES), Mind:Code (DE), Cyborgdrive (ES), Patrik Kambo (SW), Klinghaus (DE), Mark Loodewijk (NL), Fingerprinted Cheese (ZA), Run Kennedy (FR), V-nerV (DE) plus 4 instrumental remix versions from L_iGH_T (ES), Cyborgdrive (ES), Klinghaus (DE) and V-nerV (DE).

Here’s already one remix.