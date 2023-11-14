Xotox – Ich Bin Da / Ich Funktioniere (Album – Infacted Recordings)

Inferno Sound Diaries November 14, 2023
Xotox – Ich Bin Da / Ich Funktioniere (album – Infacted Recordings)

Side-Line stands with Ukraine
Genre/Influences: Industrial, Industrial-Techno, Industrial-Body.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: I might easily affirm Xotox is the main project from Andreas Davids. The German artist rapidly gained recognition with his Industrial music since 1998. He released an impressive number of albums -featuring collaborative releases, and now strikes back with his first new opus in three years. You’ll also hear 2 remixes right at the end of the album.

Content: I’ll directly go to the point; this is without a shadow of a doubt, the most diversified work of Xotox. Most of the tracks remain driven by Industrial-Electronics but you’ll also notice dancefloor driven Industrial-Techno pieces, EBM elements and even a kind of Industrial New-Beat cut. The work also features more elaborated cuts driven by cold sound sequences. You’ll notice numerous German- but also English samplings.

+ + + : Xotox is no longer dealing with the harsher, brutal, and unpolished side of Industrial music. Andreas Davids feels comfortable mixing different influences to his Industrial ‘ogre’ project. I like when he’s adding EBM bass lines mixed with surprising, heavy, drum sections(especially at the debut of the album) but I’m still into his ‘classic’ sound. The best cuts are however at the second part of the album. He’s experimenting with Industrial-Techno and minimal sound treatments. One of the most surprising cuts is a remix of “Robotorkrieg” by Sven Phalanx (who’s also releasing work together with Andreas Davids). 

– – – : I can imagine the early die-hard fans of Xotox will maybe be less pleased by the evolution of the project touching ground with Industrial-Techno and EBM.

Conclusion: This is a pretty cool album which also comes as a celebration for the twenty fifth anniversary of Xotox.

Best songs: “Erkenntnis”, “Ich Bin Da”, “Leben und sterben f​ü​r Musik aus Strom”, “Ich Funktioniere”, “Roboterkrieg  – A Tribute To 25 Years Of Xotox by Sven Phalanx”, “Imaginary City – Bonus”.

Rate: 8.

Artist: www.facebook.com/xotoxmusic

Label: www.infacted-recordings.de / www.facebook.com/pages/Infacted-Recordings/124099254321690

