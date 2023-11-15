Geistform – Resonancia (album – 30d Records)

#post_seo_title

Genre/Influences: Experimental, Minimal-Industrial, Electro-Industrial.

Format: Digital, Vinyl.

Background/Info: Rafael Martinez Espinosa released his first Geistform album in 2002. More than twenty years later the Spanish artist unleashed his eighth album -which also is the first one released by 30D Records.

Content: “Resonancia” is not totally innovative but it clearly sounds as one of the most Experimental compositions by the artist. Both debut cuts are into pure minimalism remaining pretty rudimentary. We next move into Electro-Industrial music remindings me of Dive. The work also features pure Industrial Minimalism and Experiment.

+ + + : Definitely the most versatile work by the Spanish artist who remains a genius when the tracks are a little bit more elaborated and driven by danceable rhythms. “Operator” and “Ceers” both a magical cuts and sonic illustrations of great electro-Industrial music. Espinosa ever contributed to works of Dive and these cuts sound a bit like evoking this distant period. There’s also something to say about the blasting sound treatments running through other cuts creating a tormenting sensation.

– – – : I remain addicted to the work of Geistform although this album is probably the less accessible one. Some cuts remain rudimentary giving me the feeling of being unaccomplished.

Conclusion: Geistform still stands for the future- and visionary side of Industrial music but this is not my favorite work.

Best songs: “Operator”, “Ceers”, “White Sands”.

Rate: 7½.

Artist: www.facebook.com/Geistform

Label: www.30drecords.com / www.facebook.com/30DRecords