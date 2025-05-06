Sally Dige to drop new single 'Sow the Path' ahead of new album 'Holding the Sun'

Berlin-based Canadian artist Sally Dige will release a new digital single titled “Sow the Path” on May 30, 2025. The track serves as a preview of her upcoming third album, “Holding the Sun,” scheduled for release on July 11, 2025, through her own imprint, Dige Records.

The single and album will be available on all major digital platforms. Physical editions of the album will include vinyl, CD, and cassette formats, distributed via Dige Records.

Dige describes “Holding the Sun” as a stylistic evolution from her earlier coldwave and synth-driven sound. The new album incorporates acoustic and atmospheric elements, with instrumentation such as balalaika, mandolin, harp, and strings. The mastering was handled by John Webber at AIR Studios in London.

The album features collaborations with several international musicians – details to be announced soon – and blends post-punk, darkwave, folk, dream pop, and goth.

About Sally Dige

Sally Dige (pronounced “Dee-Ah”) is a solo artist originally from Canada and currently based in Berlin, Germany. She began her career producing coldwave and synthpop tracks, releasing music independently and managing all aspects of her production, including visual design and distribution.

Dige has collaborated with artists such as Thorsten Quaeschning of Tangerine Dream and the Swedish electronic act Agent Side Grinder. She also appeared in the short film “Send Me A Vision” by Boy Harsher.

Her discography includes previous singles such as “It’s You I’m Thinking Of,” “I Will Be the Sun for You,” “You,” and “Our Secret.” Dige’s earlier work was released under various labels before she established her own, Dige Records.

