February 8, 2026

Wolfskin – Ring Of Spheres (Digital/CD Album – Cyclic Law)

Inferno Sound Diaries February 7, 2026
Wolfskin
🇺🇦 Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support

Wolfskin is a Portuguese project led by Johan Aernus and A. Coelho. After releasing several albums, this new work marks their debut on Cyclic Law. “Ring Of Spheres” is conceived as a form of meditation, while at the same time its seven tracks symbolize change and mutation—concepts also found in alchemy.

Musically, we wander through a dark and mysterious soundscape. The atmosphere is grim and icy throughout. Dull sound waves keep our emotions in check, sometimes for more than 19 minutes, which is also the duration of the album’s longest track. As the record unfolds, the compositions gradually become more elaborate, drawing us in with monstrous sounds and overwhelming effects while drones resonate in the background. The album builds and develops progressively, yet never quite reaches an ultimate climax.

This is an interesting listen, but it does not feel like the ultimate showcase for Cyclic Law. (Rating:7½).

Listen to “Union Of Polarities”:

https://cycliclaw.bandcamp.com/track/union-of-polarities

Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Tags:

You may have missed

After Bandcamp’s 'No AI' ban, the first artists report deleted catalogs and lost catalogues

After Bandcamp’s ‘No AI’ ban, the first artists report deleted and lost catalogues

Bernard - Side-Line Staff February 5, 2026
Darkplace

Darkplace unveils ‘Älvdans’, final single before ‘About Nordic Folklore’ full-length

Bernard - Side-Line Staff February 5, 2026
Lords of Acid unveil 'Cheeky Freaky' US tour and new album 'Acid Reign' for 2026

Lords of Acid unveil ‘Cheeky Freaky’ US tour and new album ‘Acid Reign’ for 2026

Bernard - Side-Line Staff February 5, 2026
In The Nursery open archive for 'Soundtrack to an Imaginary Film (demos 1987-88)' on Bandcamp

In The Nursery open archive for ‘Soundtrack to an Imaginary Film (demos 1987-88)’ on Bandcamp

Bernard - Side-Line Staff February 5, 2026
Mystis

Mystis announces brand new album ‘Adversus Irenaeus’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff February 4, 2026