Wolfskin – Ring Of Spheres (Digital/CD Album – Cyclic Law)

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Wolfskin is a Portuguese project led by Johan Aernus and A. Coelho. After releasing several albums, this new work marks their debut on Cyclic Law. “Ring Of Spheres” is conceived as a form of meditation, while at the same time its seven tracks symbolize change and mutation—concepts also found in alchemy.

Musically, we wander through a dark and mysterious soundscape. The atmosphere is grim and icy throughout. Dull sound waves keep our emotions in check, sometimes for more than 19 minutes, which is also the duration of the album’s longest track. As the record unfolds, the compositions gradually become more elaborate, drawing us in with monstrous sounds and overwhelming effects while drones resonate in the background. The album builds and develops progressively, yet never quite reaches an ultimate climax.

This is an interesting listen, but it does not feel like the ultimate showcase for Cyclic Law. (Rating:7½).

Listen to “Union Of Polarities”:

https://cycliclaw.bandcamp.com/track/union-of-polarities

I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents. www.side-line.com

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)