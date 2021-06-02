We are BACK – IT is definitely harder then it looks and the Side-Line community is the best !

Side-Line.com is back online. After almost 5 nerve wrecking days (and nights) everything is back online, on a brand new configuration with a lot of extra stability and safety under the hood. “Side-Line Next Gen” as the rescue teamleader put it so eloquently this afternoon.

We are still performing extra modifications and double checks in the background for increased security, better backup options, revising the caching as there were troubles there as well as we saw when scrutinizing everything. We should be 100% operational by tomorrow morning. So one more late evening (with a well deserved bottle of wine for the guys) and we will be in the clear.

In order to prevent such an ordeal from happening again, we contracted the teamleader Winston Wolf aka this excellent IT guy now for regular server maintenance. Conclusion: “IT is definitely harder than it looks”.

Thanks to the Side-Line community

When we set up a crowdfund on Monday midday, we never expected that it would have such a huge success in such a short time, in 24 hours we reached our aimed minimum goal. Our chief editor Bernard Van Isacker: “It exploded in just an hour when I started getting messages from allover the world from people who had donated or who had send us PayPal donations directly. I informed Stephane who does the majority of the reviews and he couldn’t believe his ears when I told him the good news.”

All extra donations will be used to push Side-Line’s charity initiatives: “I believe in good karma, we have for years now been doing charity initiatives, and now that we needed some much needed karma it came multiple fold back to us in the form of donations from the community that has gathered around our magazine. The Side-Line community is one of the best I can imagine. Even the IT guys were under the impression of the speed this crowdfund took.”

Thanks from the entire Side-Line staff to everyone who has helped us out so quickly.

Stephane, Jan Ronald, Bernard