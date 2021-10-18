Vomito Negro – Entitled (Album – Scanner / Dark Dimensions)

Genre/Influences: Dark-Electro.

Format: Digital, CD, Vinyl.

Background/Info: Vomito Negro stroke back before summer with the new album “Entitled”. The work features older-, but previously unreleased tracks, which were originally written in the 80s and now reworked and re-recorded. Eight pieces have been recovered from dust and resurrected.Notice by the way the vinyl edit was released by Mecanica (Poland).

Content: These songs sound like ‘old’ Vomito Negro; a dark and tormented sound, which made the Belgian band that famous. Coldness sounds like they are emerging from any single note and arrangement while the ghost-like vocals by Gin Devo are only reinforcing the nightmarish approach. “In Strikt Tempo” is a familiar, old track, but this version is totally different from both versions originally released at “Human” (1990).

+ + + : “Entitled” clearly consists of untitled, forgotten and previously unreleased songs by this great Belgian formation. It brings us back to the glorious days of the band although Gin Devo is now the single core member on board. This work has the smell of the late 80s and early 90s. The first half of “Entitled” is absolutely phenomenal; a mysterious, cold track with samples about LSD to take off followed by the elaborated and ghost-like “In Strikt Tempo”. “Something Must Break” coming next creates a transcendental sensation by the repetitive sequences, but it’s another cool cut. Both last tracks are also worthy of examination; a bit harder again and brining us back to dark, terror-like atmospheres.

– – – : I only noticed 2 songs (cf. “Blood Fever” and “Weak”), which can’t totally convince me.

Conclusion: I’m always a bit skeptical when famous bands release old and unreleased material, but this album will ravish the ‘old’ Vomito Negro fans… even if the band’s legendary singer is no longer involved, this album sounds great!

Best songs: “Something Must Break”, “In Strict Tempo”, “Murk”, “Ongoing Patterns”, “23 Days”.

Rate: 8½.

Artist: www.vomitonegro.com / www.facebook.com/vomitonegro

Label: www.darkdimensions.de / www.facebook.com/pages/Dark-Dimensions-Label-Group/486014725206