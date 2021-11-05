Voith – Outtakes, Originals And Schizophrenia (Album – Voith)

Genre/Influences: Electro-Pop.

Format: Digital.

Background/Info: Lars Voith set up Voith in 1997. The Swedish solo-project this year released two albums: first “Lineare Monotone Musik” and next “Outtakes, Originals And Schizophrenia”.

Content: Voith brings us back to the essence of Electro/Wave-Pop music; a rather simple, but efficient composition, which is driven by a slow, danceable cadence and pure vintage synth parts. Some space-like bleeps have been added on top. The songs are sung in a half spoken way while there are several instrumental edits featured as well. I also noticed a few tracks featuring spoken samplings and female backings. Among the 9 songs there’re 4 remixes featured (from older cuts).

+ + + : If you like simple, but efficient Electro-Pop with a retro flavor on top, this album is definitely worthy of examination. I like the strings supporting the entire album. There also is a cool production of the vocals. The last cut of the album also is the best one and serves as an interesting apotheosis to this easy listening work. This track has a kind of club-appeal.

– – – : I’ve been never a huge fan of songs with a fade out, which is used at several tracks. It however was a very familiar procedure for the 80s productions.

Conclusion: Voith isn’t setting the world of Electro-Pop alight, but it’s a pleasant listening.

Best songs: “Louder (The Last Night For Lovers)”, “Into My Dreams – Remix”.

Rate: 6½.

Artist: www.facebook.com/voithmusicofficial