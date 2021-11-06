Leila-Abdul Rauf – Phantasiai (Album – Cyclic Law)

Genre/Influences: Dark-Ambient, Ethereal, Cinematographic.

Format: Digital, CD, Vinyl.

Background/Info: Californian based Leila-Abdul Rauf strikes back with her fourth full length album to date, which also is her first production released by Cyclic Law. The album features two parts, each part featuring four tracks and dealing with a different theme.

Content: The sonic universe of this multi-instrumentalist remains a very unique experience, which is hard to define. She mixes influences together while achieving her work with instruments like a modulated live trumpet and glockenspiel. The production of the vocals remains an essential aspect to the work of this artist. It not only injects a strong Ethereal sensation to the production, but the voice, properly speaking, also feels like an extra instrument. The music has something wafting, sometimes elevating, but also dark and somewhat sinister.

+ + + : Leila-Abdul Rauf became an expert creating obscure atmospheres; a mysterious, imaginary trip through the depths of our soul. Her composition has something minimal, refined by the glockenspiel and elevated by the magic of the vocals. Her timbre of voice has something haunting and heavenly at the same time. She’s doing a great job, mixing different influences and styles together, this way creating an original composition.

– – – : The album is maybe a missing a true apotheosis and that’s maybe because I think this artist hasn’t exposed all her talent so far. There’s still more hiding in her composition then what came out.

Conclusion: Leila-Abdul Rauf is an artist with her own approach and style of music, which makes her work rather visionary.

Best songs: “Suspension”, “In and Out Of Being”, “Lure”.

Rate: 8.

Artist: www.facebook.com/leilaabdulrauf

Label: www.cycliclaw.com / www.facebook.com/cycliclaw