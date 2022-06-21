Voith – Alien In Obscura (Album – Voith)
Genre/Influences: Electro-Pop, Cinematic-Pop. Format: Digital. Background/Info: Lars Voith has been active for more than twenty…
Genre/Influences: Electro-Pop, Cinematic-Pop.
Format: Digital.
Background/Info: Lars Voith has been active for more than twenty years. The Swedish solo-artist is back on track unleashing an album with twelve songs.
Content: The songs are clearly into good-old Electro-Pop music. The main evolution probably is the Cinematic effect emerging from the production while the retro-synth melodies remain one of the project’s main characteristics. You’ll notice male- and female vocals.
+ + + : I like the vintage approach of the album which remains one of Voith’s main strengths and characteristics. The string parts are great once again. I also like the female singing injecting a sensual touch to the work. The album indeed has a Cinematic feeling but there are still cool, danceable, cuts featured like “Craftmode (Spaceship Commando)” and “Dee Dee Answers In Extraterrestrial Waves”.
– – – : The strings and melody lines became a bit similar after a while.
Conclusion: This is a pretty cool work with a great retro-feeling.
Best songs: “Craftmode (Spaceship Commando)”, “Dee Dee Answers In Extraterrestrial Waves”, “A Cosmic Funeral Up Higher”, “Feel The Music (The Monolith Portal)”.
Rate: 7.
