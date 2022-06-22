SINthetik Messiah – Xenocide (EP – SINthetik Messiah)

Genre/Influences: Electro-Industrial, Aggrepo.

Format: Digital.

Background/Info: SINthetik Messiah is driven by ‘Bug Gigabyte’. While an album is announced for later on this year “Xenocide” reveals three new tracks by this project.

Content: The songs are driven by solid, danceable, kicks while the sound is mixing Electronics and Industrial. Spoken samplings have been injected instead of real vocals.

+ + + : The main strength of this EP lays in the danceable approach. This is the perfect stuff to set dancefloors on fire. Both opening cuts are pretty cool and worthy of examination.

– – – : The sound formula is repetitive and predictable after a while.

Conclusion: Let’s keep an eye on SINthetik Messiah which clearly reveals a true potential.

Best songs: “The Inevitable Prophecy”, “Losing Hope For Man And God”.

Rate: 7.

Artist: www.facebook.com/SINthetikMessiahOfficial