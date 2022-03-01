Moljebka Pvlse – Borrowed Scenery: Appearance (EP – Zoharum)

Genre/Influences: Experimental, Soundscape.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: Mathias Josefson has been releasing productions under the Moljebka Pvlse moniker for more than twenty years now. This work has been written during the ongoing pandemic and its lockdown.

Content: The work is conceived as a Soundscape; endless sound waves revealing a mysterious atmosphere made of sonic manipulations and field recordings. The composition moves on for more than 20 minutes creating a sensation of monotony.

+ + + : What you feel when listening to this work is totally fitting with the global impression people got during the lockdown: boredom and fright. The mysterious sphere emerging from this work creates an imaginary, apocalyptic sensation and yet it has something relaxing  as well. I also want to say a word about the cool artwork.

– – : I think we already got too much monotony during the pandemic so I don’t need a bonus.

Conclusion: I’ve already heard much more exciting and convincing productions from this Swedish project.

Best songs: “Appearance”.

Rate: 6.

Artist: www.moljebka.com / www.facebook.com/Moljebka.Pvlse

Label: www.zoharum.com / www.facebook.com/zoharum


