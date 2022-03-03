Maelstrom / Locked Club & RLGN – Acid Avengers (EP – Tripalium Records)

Genre/Influences: Acid, IDM, Dark-Techno, Electro.

Format: Digital, Vinyl.

Background/Info: “Acid Avengers” is a split release between French producer Joan-Mael Péneau aka Maelstrom and Russian artists Locked Club plus RLGN.

Content: We first get 3 songs by Maelstrom, which are moving from Dark-Acid Electro to more minimal-driven and sophisticated IDM. The Russians move on with 2 songs revealing a surprising Acid cut mixed with vocals reminding me of the early days of Underground Hip-Hop with an icy, Eastern tune on top. The next song has something pretty hot-like accentuated by a deep, resonating bass line.

+ + + : Great and diversified split production. I like the IDM inspired “La Nuit Est A Toi” by Maelstrom, which has something intelligent and visionary. “Captain Industrial” by Locked Club & RLGN is an absolute masterpiece. It sounds like sonic osmosis between different genres and there’s a brilliant balance between Acid vibes, Rap-driven vocals and a great tune.

– – – : The diversity of the songs might be a bit confusing for some listeners.

Conclusion: I’m not often a huge fan of split releases, but this one reveals a talented and established French artist together with promising Russian artists.

Best songs: Locked Club & RLGN: “Captain Industrial”, “Kill Me” + Maelstrom: “La Nuit Est A Toi”.

Rate: 8.

