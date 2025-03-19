Brotherhood Of Sleep – Devoltional Hymns To A Brilliant Flaming Sun (Digital/CD Album – Winter-Light)

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Belgian artist Bart Piette, best known for Dead Man’s Hill, released the debut album of his latest project, Brotherhood Of Sleep, in the fall of 2024. While his various projects may not always be directly connected, a preference for Ritual music runs as a common thread throughout his work.

From the very first moments, this album immerses the listener in an imaginary ritual, where hypnotic rhythms, deep-throated chants, and evocative soundscapes transport you to a transcendental state. Bart Piette masterfully builds tension and reaches powerful climaxes multiple times throughout the album.

This work is an invitation to journey deep into your inner world—music as a vehicle, with Piette as a shamanic guide. A mesmerizing album that I highly recommend to anyone with a passion for Ritual music. (Rating:8).

Listen to “Infinity”:

https://winter-light.bandcamp.com/track/infinity

Inferno Sound Diaries See Full Bio I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents.

