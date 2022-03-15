Valerie Ace – Glitzer vs. Hass (EP – Intrepid Skin)
Genre/Influences: Hard-Techno, Industrial-Techno. Format: Digital, Vinyl. Background/Info: Valerie Anna Zwoboda aka ‘Valerie Ace’ is a…
Genre/Influences: Hard-Techno, Industrial-Techno.
Format: Digital, Vinyl.
Background/Info: Valerie Anna Zwoboda aka ‘Valerie Ace’ is a German artist who early this year released her debut EP “Glitzer vs. Hass” which seems to be an exit to express her thoughts against several aspects of our society.
Content: The work features 4 different cuts. The work takes off in a hard and punching way, kind of Industrial-Techno. The work sounds aggressive, driven by repetitive sequences and bouncing kicks while accomplished with Industrial-like sound treatments.
+ + + : Valerie Ace makes a noticeable debut by this hard and cold Techno format. The music seems to be a mirror for her inner thoughts which has been reflected in an enraged production. The opening track “Glucose Guardian” is a significant piece while I also recommend the solid last track “Hyper Hyper Dancy Hardcore” which is carried by a great, dark bass line.
– – – : The sound formula is pretty repetitive and a bit predictable after a while, but it’s great dance floor music.
Conclusion: Valerie Ace stands for Techno music with muscles! Let’s keep an eye on this artist.
Best songs: “Hyper Hyper Dancy Hardcore”, “Glucose Guardian”.
Rate: 7.
Artist: www.facebook.com/valerie.ace.dj
