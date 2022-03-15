Valerie Ace – Glitzer vs. Hass (EP – Intrepid Skin)

Background/Info: Valerie Anna Zwoboda aka ‘Valerie Ace’ is a German artist who early this year released her debut EP “Glitzer vs. Hass” which seems to be an exit to express her thoughts against several aspects of our society.

Content: The work features 4 different cuts. The work takes off in a hard and punching way, kind of Industrial-Techno. The work sounds aggressive, driven by repetitive sequences and bouncing kicks while accomplished with Industrial-like sound treatments.

+ + + : Valerie Ace makes a noticeable debut by this hard and cold Techno format. The music seems to be a mirror for her inner thoughts which has been reflected in an enraged production. The opening track “Glucose Guardian” is a significant piece while I also recommend the solid last track “Hyper Hyper Dancy Hardcore” which is carried by a great, dark bass line.

– – – : The sound formula is pretty repetitive and a bit predictable after a while, but it’s great dance floor music.

Conclusion: Valerie Ace stands for Techno music with muscles! Let’s keep an eye on this artist.

Best songs: “Hyper Hyper Dancy Hardcore”, “Glucose Guardian”.

Rate: 7.

