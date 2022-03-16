Bathead – Bat Undead (Album – Sick Taste Records)
Genre/Influences: EBM, Cinematic-EBM.
Format: Digital, 2CD.
Background/Info: Vadim H. strikes back with a new album of his Bathead sonic brainchild. Still inspired by horror movies he got signed to the German label Sick Taste Records dealing with different types of ‘horror’ music.
Content: Bathead remains faithful to its influences; the concept always dealing with ‘horror movies’ Vadim H. adapted into EBM. It’s a funny work, but driven by danceable beats and horror themes. Vadim H. grave timbre of voice totally suits the sound and genre of the project.
The second disc features 7 extra songs which have been accomplished together with ‘friends’. The sound remains pretty comparable. The contributors are Toxi Ghoul, Norman Flanders, Jim Raw, Konrad Kaden, Finkseye, Elias Rischmaui and Ralph Kael.
+ + + : The concept remains funny, but cool and is clearly present in every single detail; from the artwork to song titles. Bathead clearly differentiates itself from the ‘classical’ EBM scene. I recommend listening to the opening piece “Frankenbat’s Munster” and “Trauma” featuring Ralph Kael.
– – – : The global production work -which was suffering from professionalism in the past, has been improved, but can still be better.
Conclusion: Bathead remains a very unique project in the EBM scene.
Best songs: “Frankenbat’s Munster”, “Trauma feat. Ralph Kael”, Morning Light feat. Toxi Ghoul”.
Rate: 6½.
Artist: www.facebook.com/batheadmusic
Label: https://sicktasterecords.bigcartel.com / www.facebook.com/sicktasterecords
