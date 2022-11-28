V/A Cyberpunk Screen Interface (Album – Werkstatt Recordings)

Genre/Influences: Electro-Ambient, Cinematic, Electronic.

Format: Digital, CD, Cassette.

Background/Info: This compilation which seems to be created as an imaginary Soundtrack to a video game features eight artists. You might know some of the already released stuff on Werkstatt Recordings. I presume the label owner Toxic Razor is involved in most of the projects.

Artists: Mega Dead Agitator, Toxic Synther, Shocker 2087, Power Drive, Cauldron Blade, Azoth Projector, Savage Raver, Megaforce Hellion.

Content: What all projects have in common is the Electro-Space like sound they produce. The sound is also fitting to the sound philosophy of the label; pure hardware equipment to create a minimal Electro sound. All tracks are instrumentals reinforcing the Cinematic/Soundtrack style.

+ + + : If you like the approach of the Greek label Werkstatt Recordings you for sure gone like this work. Mainly unknown projects which are representative for the label sound and bringing some variation from track to track. I recommend Toxic Synther for the icy lead running through the song, Cauldron blade which is driven by a solid bass line and Savage Raver for its retro-like Techno style.

– – – : The songs are however pretty similar like it all has been composed by the same musician(s).

Conclusion: This is for sure one of the most astral-like productions from the Werkstatt roster. Space music to dance on.

Best bands: Savage Raver, Toxic Synther.

Rate: 6½.

Label: www.facebook.com/werkstattrecordings


