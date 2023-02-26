V/A Anthologies 3 (Album – Je M’En Fish)

Genre/Influences: Dark-Wave, Cold-Wave, Electro, Minimal-Electro.

Format: Vinyl.

Background/Info: This is the third “Anthologies”-compilation released by Brussels (Belgium) based label Je M’n Fish. Nine formations have been selected.

Artists: Dirk Da Davo, Your Life On Hold, The Breath Of Life, This Vale Of Tears, NU:N, Implant, Psy’Aviah, The Neon Judgement, Mirland.

Side-Line Magazine's relief fund for Turkey Your donation will make a difference.



Your donation will make a difference.

Content: Seven Belgian bands plus one from Portugal and another one from Denmark have been featured. The compilation is mainly featuring ‘familiar’ artists from the Brussels label while the music genres they’re dealing with are mainly driven by Dark/Cold-Wave influences but still by Electronic and Minimal-Electronic elements.

+ + + : I truly respect and support this small Belgian label which is mainly releasing vinyl productions. This compilation reveals a diversified tracklist mixing familiar artists together with a legendary name like The Neon Judgement. I like the “Early Tapes Version – Remastered” of Neon Judgement’s great “Sister Sue” but I also recommend Dirk Da Davo and his very American-sounding “King Of Fools”, the dreamy Dark-Wave “The Dark Side” by The Breath Of Life and the Minimal-Electro sound of “Wolf Among Sheep” by Mirland.

– – – : No absolute hits featured.

Conclusion: This vinyl is a perfect opportunity to discover the open-minded sound canvas of Je M’En Fish.

Best bands: The Neon Judgement, Dirk Da Davo, Mirland, The Breath Of Life, NU:N.

Rate: 7½.

Label: www.facebook.com/JemenfishBE